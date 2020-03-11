Accused of shooting his wife dead one Sunday night in early February, Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, entered an initial plea of not criminally responsible last Thursday.
A paper filing by Wagner’s attorney, Baltimore lawyer Bradley Macfee, formally entered the plea, which alleges Wagner was not criminally responsible “by reason of insanity” during the time of his wife’s shooting death, where charging papers say Felicia Wagner was found dead on a couch in the house after her husband called officers.
Wagner’s indictment was filed last Tuesday, about a month after the February incident, where St. Mary’s detectives wrote in charging papers emergency communications personnel received a call from an individual saying he killed his wife, and left the gun in the house.
Officers arrived at the address on Jo Marie Way in Callaway and found Felicia Wagner dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, charging papers say, and Charles police apprehended Timothy Wagner shortly after in Charles County, when he allegedly confessed to the killing in an interview at the sheriff’s office.
Charging papers say Wagner told detectives he “was frustrated with the way his life was going” and had “taken a shower and a nap” before shooting his wife multiple times as she was asleep on the couch.
Wagner told a court commissioner he had recently started as a cybersecurity analyst at Kairos Inc. in California, and had formerly worked for the federal government, according to court documents. The couple had no children.
A woman answering the phone at Macfee’s law office said the lawyer would “not make any comments” on the case before hanging up.
Wagner’s next scheduled court date is a status hearing on April 17.
In hospital attempted rape case, defendant to seek second opinion
In a separate matter with a defendant pleading not criminally responsible, an attorney for Ezekiel Thomas, 22, asked for a St. Mary’s judge to grant a second doctor’s opinion after a state-appointed doctor determined Thomas is criminally responsible for the attempted rape of an employee at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
District court charging documents say Thomas, a former Newburg resident, had gone to the hospital, entered a supply closet which a female employee had gone into and held the door knob to prevent her from leaving before exposing himself and telling her “to get on her knees,” allegedly pushing her head down. A designated “sitter” for the hall eventually opened the door and separated Thomas from the woman, court papers say.
Defense attorney Sandra Kelly said Dr. Teresa Grant, a court-appointed doctor from the state health department who performs psychological evaluations of some defendants, had found Thomas criminally responsible but also noted he had “some psychosis” and identified substance abuse issues. Kelly requested a second opinion from a private doctor at last Friday’s hearing.
“I do believe Dr. Grant was correct in her assessment,” prosecutor Daniel White said at the hearing, “but I’m not opposed to defense getting a second opinion.”
Thomas was penned in for a hearing later this month to tell a judge the status of their evaluation, and another in May, noting it took 90 days for Grant to complete her evaluation.
“I don’t want to stretch it too far, because he is incarcerated,” St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis said. “And I’m sure he wants to get this going.”
Twitter: @DanEntNews