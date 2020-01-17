Attorneys delivered their opening arguments to jurors on Wednesday afternoon in a murder case where a California man sits accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to his friend.
Jury selection in Andrew Gordon Duncanson’s trial lasted until about noon, and State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) made his opening statement two hours later. The trial was expected to continue through press time Thursday into Friday.
“Let me introduce you to a young man named Christian Scott Ellis,” Fritz said, later recounting 25-year-old Ellis’ death.
On the afternoon of May 5, 2018, Christian Ellis’ mother, Jennifer, found him dead in his bedroom, his death caused by what Fritz described as a “massive overdose of the opioid fentanyl.”
Christian Ellis had snorted a capsule of “what he maybe thought was heroin,” Fritz said, but the drug “ended up being straight fentanyl.”
While Christian Ellis was living at their home, his parents “started to notice, and they started to believe” that he was using drugs, with a change of his demeanor and items around the house missing, Fritz said. His parents told him to leave the home, and about a year later, he “got himself straight” and returned, according to Fritz.
“Several months prior to his death, he becomes involved with a man, Mr. Duncanson,” Fritz said, adding Duncanson would supply him “with heroin, and with fentanyl.”
Fritz alleged a man named Justin Gates, who took a plea to a drug distribution charge in July and would be called later in this trial, informed attorneys he and Duncanson would regularly travel to Baltimore multiple times a week and would pool money together to purchase the drugs.
Gates “didn’t even know Christian,” Fritz said. “The only person who knows Christian is Andrew Duncanson.”
Court filings say Gates was offered the promise of the state’s requesting a bottom-of-the-guidelines sentence for that case in exchange for the information.
In his opening statement, defense attorney Jeremy Widder took issue with that deal.
“Justin Gates was the supplier of the drugs,” Widder said in his opening statement. “In fact, the police will tell you that Andrew Duncanson was a runner for Gates.”
He added, “It wasn’t until he gets a deal with the state’s attorney that [Gates] starts saying all these things” about him and Duncanson purchasing the drugs together.
Widder said Duncanson and Christian Ellis were friends who were both “badly addicted to drugs.”
“They’re texting back and forth about how they love each other, how they’re friends,” Widder said. He called Duncanson the “mirror image” of Christian Ellis.
“There is one thing that Andrew Duncanson is not, and that’s a murderer. He’s not a murderer,” Widder said.
Duncanson is facing two second-degree murder charges for allegedly distributing the dose of fentanyl which killed Christian Ellis, a strong-armed prosecutorial tactic Fritz announced in 2017, when eight separate cases were proceeding against alleged opioid dealers. None of those cases ended in a murder conviction.
“There are two big issues in this case,” Widder said, the first being causation. At one point after Duncanson distributed the dose, and before Christian Ellis’ death, Christian Ellis allegedly entered a car with an unknown individual, who Widder said could have been “a dozen different people,” and could have provided him with the lethal dose.
“He was getting drugs from multiple people,” the lawyer said, alleging that $700 of Christian Ellis’ paycheck was unaccounted for based on the state’s theory.
“The second issue is, ‘is this murder?’” Widder said, adding Duncanson and Gates “were buying what’s known as ‘scramble’” in Baltimore, a cheap mixture of drugs indiscernible to the naked eye. The state, Widder said, would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Duncanson had given Christian Ellis the pure fentanyl capsule.
“The standard is not more likely than not, it’s beyond a reasonable doubt.” he said.
Parents describe son’s overdose death
Jennifer Ellis, and her husband, Thomas, were the first two witnesses called Wednesday afternoon.
On the day before Christian Ellis’ death, his mother testified, she picked him up after he got off work, as she usually did, and took him to his house for about 10 minutes while she waited in the car.
Jennifer Ellis said she dropped Christian and his siblings off at the Southern Maryland Spring Festival at the county fairgrounds later that evening. After taking the group home from the festival, Jennifer Ellis said, her son went to spend time with a friend, and that was the last time she saw him alive.
The next day, she “started thinking it was odd when he wasn’t up by around 11 a.m.,” but decided to check on him when he was still not awake around 4 p.m.
“I saw him … laid over on his side, and I knew when I opened the door, he was gone. It was such a cold, empty feeling in there,” she said.
Thomas Ellis said he had been cutting the grass that afternoon and came in to use the bathroom, when his wife ran “into the bathroom and said Christian had died.”
Holding his son, Thomas Ellis picked up an empty capsule with a white residue inside before emergency responders arrived.
Also testifying Wednesday were two vice narcotics officers who investigated Christian Ellis’ death soon after. Sgt. Michael Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office described seeing the body, and Lt. Richard Russell testified he had called Christian Ellis’ phone at the scene and found it under his body. In his opening statement, Fritz noted a download of the cellphone revealed that Christian Ellis had been purchasing drugs from Duncanson.
Later Thursday morning, Detective Cpl. Michael Labanowski of the sheriff’s office began reading text messages between Duncanson and Christian Ellis, where Duncanson had arranged to give Ellis a quantity of drugs by leaving them under a cleaning agent in a gas station bathroom, and later, arranging the drug deal which the state alleges lead to Ellis’ death.
Jurors are expected to reach a verdict before Friday afternoon.
Twitter: @DanEntNews