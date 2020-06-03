N.C. man faces sex abuse charges in St. Mary's

A former St. Mary’s man living in Fayetteville, N.C., crossed state borders amid his arrest for several felony sex abuse charges following his alleged confession to officers he had sexual improprieties with an underage member of the Lexington Park household he lived in.
Calvin Joseph Johnson, 62, was brought to the St. Mary’s County jail following a trail of allegations police investigated starting in November of last year, when the girl’s mother told officers she had intercepted a Snapchat message between her daughter and a friend referencing Johnson’s prior abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2014, according to charging papers.
The documents say that in an interview with police in November, the girl, now 13, told officers Johnson “used to touch” her “between kindergarten and third grade.”
“When another member of the household would enter the room, or come near them, [Johnson] would ‘act like he was doing something else,’” the girl told officers, according to charging papers, and “told [her] not to tell anyone because they would both be in trouble.”
Charging papers say the girl had told her grandmother about the abuse one day in the third grade, and has not seen Johnson since that day in 2014, as her grandmother told officers she had kicked him out of the house.
In a controlled phone call between the girl’s mother and Johnson, he allegedly admitted to touching her but said it did not happen daily, also noting he “had been drinking alcohol” at the time, charging papers say.
Following the phone call, Fayetteville police visited Johnson at his residence where he allegedly detailed four separate instances of the touching, and the same day, a warrant was issued here for his arrest.
Johnson was arrested last Wednesday and is being held without bond on nine separate sex crime charges, including three counts each of third- and fourth- degree sex offenses as well as sexual abuse of a minor within the household and continuing course of conduct.
Man, 87, charged with sex abuse
An 87-year-old man from Lexington Park was charged with a criminal summons Thursday accusing him of inappropriately touching a girl within the household throughout her childhood.
After initially denying the allegations, Billy Wayne Sandidge took a polygraph test at the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, charging papers say, and admitted to touching the girl one to two times out of the “at least 10” incidents the Calvert girl said occurred when she was living with him.
Sandidge was charged by a summons and not arrested, “due to his age, physical condition and [having] no access to [the] victim,” charging papers say.
