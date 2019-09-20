Names added to fallen firefighters' memorial

Leonardtown man accused of attempting to escape arrest
A 47-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested on Tuesday evening after charging papers allege that he drove “with no regard for public safety” and ran on foot across five lanes of traffic in order to avoid arrest.
Court filings allege that Steven D. Sloan Jr. attempted to elude a marked police car driven by Michael Graves, a St. Mary’s sheriff’s office deputy, who had attempted to pull Sloan’s vehicle over as it was “the suspect vehicle in an alleged domestic assault that just occurred” in Leonardtown.
The documents say that after Graves activated his siren, Sloan “turned into the Breton Marketplace shopping center” and “began to accelerate through the parking lot with no regard for public safety in an attempt” to avoid arrest.
Sloan’s vehicle allegedly “almost struck a curb and column in front of the White Rabbit store,” according to the documents. Sloan then allegedly stopped the vehicle and exited, and “began to run through a patch of woods near [the MedStar] St. Mary’s Hospital entrance,” and crossed “five lanes of traffic” on Point Lookout Road into a yard. The documents say that as Graves attempted to arrest Sloan, he continued to attempt to escape.
Sloan was released on a $10,000 personal bond later that day.
Woman held after allegedly escaping pretrial supervision
A Lexington Park woman who was charged with escaping her pretrial supervision was apprehended on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to her original charges.
Hannah Rose Whitman, 20, had been released on pretrial supervision for a case where she was charged with first- and second-degree assault. Her supervision required her to be on a curfew, respond to random drug and alcohol testing and wear a tracking unit, according to court filings.
Detention center employees received a notification that Whitman had removed the tracking unit from her person last Friday, according to court documents, and further investigation found that the unit was at Whitman’s last known address, however she was not there.
Court documents filed on Monday say that Whitman’s whereabouts were still unknown at the time. Cpl. Julie Yingling confirmed that Whitman had been captured on Monday. Whitman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault for her original case on Tuesday, according to online court filings.
Attorney general announces indictment of Great Mills man
Brian Frosh (D), Maryland’s attorney general, recently announced seven indictments of individuals accused of illegally possessing firearms, including one Great Mills man, according to a release.
A release from Frosh’s office says that Gary Wayne Morris, 30, of Great Mills was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly possessing a firearm in April, after being convicted of second-degree escape in 2010. His case will be processed through the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court. According to the release, a person cannot possess a firearm if they are convicted of a disqualifying crime, which can be a crime of violence, a felony offense or a misdemeanor with a statutory penalty of over two years.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts. Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Agency welcomes tips by text
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information see www.smscrimetips.com.
DAN BELSON