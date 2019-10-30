A 57-year-old Newburg man who was residing at Take It Easy Ranch in Callaway was jailed early Sunday morning following allegations that he had been driving with a breath alcohol content over three times the legal limit and that he threw a chair at a state trooper.
Charging documents allege a vehicle operated by Wayne K. Smith was “parked horizontally in the roadway” near the campground’s intersection with Route 249, in both the eastbound and westbound directions. The documents allege that Smith was not able to provide a license and registration for the vehicle, and that police smelled an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath while speaking to him.
Further investigation found Smith’s license is currently suspended, and a breath alcohol test resulted in a BRAC of 0.28, over three times the legal limit of 0.08.
After being taken to the Maryland State Police barrack in Leonardtown and being handcuffed to a bench, Smith allegedly began to make threats to harm troopers and stated that he would break the handcuffs and escape.
Smith then allegedly lunged forward, grabbed a chair and threw it at Tpr. Evan Ruggles, according to charging documents, striking him on the right leg.
At Smith’s bond hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti said that the state “has a number of issues of concern” with Smith’s case.
Fioravanti noted that Smith had “several DUIs” on his record, and that his driver’s license is currently suspended due to a February DUI conviction. He is also on probation for that conviction.
Max Frizalone, a public defender representing Smith, asked for the court to authorize inpatient treatment for Smith, and suggested that the case could go to Adult Recovery Court, a court program that attempts to break cycles of addiction that leads to criminal behavior.
He also said that Smith could be “facing the new maximum on DUI subsequent offenders,” referring to a new change in state law that took effect on Oct. 1. That law, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in April, raises the maximum penalty for a new DUI conviction for people previously convicted of DUI, DWI or drugged driving three or more times to 10 years incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.
“I don’t think it would be appropriate to release him,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “I do believe all that’s going on has to do with alcohol.”
Chesser ordered for Smith to remain held without bond in the county detention center, and authorized him to participate in inpatient treatment. He is scheduled for a trial on Dec. 26.
