One hurt after telephone pole crash

Police track down alleged gas station troublemaker after incident in California
An investigation into an employee’s allegations that an intoxicated man made inappropriate comments to a cashier at the Wawa on the intersection of Route 4 and Route 235 in California and struck an employee with food last month was closed with a criminal summons being issued to a 23-year-old St. Leonard man on Tuesday.
Charging papers say a group of three unidentified males entered the Wawa store at approximately 2 a.m. on Feb. 14 to purchase food after taking an Uber ride from the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall, and one of the men “would continuously say [a female employee’s] name followed by inappropriate comments,” “busted” through a wet floor sign used to close the bathrooms, attempted to walk behind the counter and threw his food at a cashier, “striking the counter and her as well.”
After speaking with the Uber driver, knocking on doors and posting a bulletin of the suspect online, police identified Frank John Leitera as the suspect, and charged him with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Hollywood man accused of illegally possessing shotgun and ammunition
A DUI arrest uncovered a Hollywood man’s shotgun and ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing, according to charging papers filed against Darren Ray Ballew, 27.
After refusing to submit a breath test at the sheriff’s office and being transported to the hospital, a 12-gauge shotgun with no serial number and 49 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger compartment of Ballew’s vehicle, charging papers allege.
A call to the Maryland State Police Gun Center found Ballew was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a conviction of a crime of violence, charging papers say. Ballew was issued a criminal summons to appear in court for a shotgun possession with a crime of violence conviction charge and illegal possession of ammunition.
DAN BELSON
Mechanicsville woman charged with resisting arrest after incident in Waldorf
A Mechanicsville woman was determined to be impaired, was arrested and subsequently charged with resisting arrest after an incident that allegedly took place Sunday.
Charging documents from a Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy stated that officers responded to Gallery Place for a possible intoxicated driver. The passenger, Brianna Boatman, 18, allegedly appeared to have thrown up and urinated on herself, unable to carry on a conversation, according to charging papers.
After exiting the vehicle, Boatman entered the Apartments of St. Charles. Boatman was later found banging on an apartment door on the bottom floor of the complex and screaming, charging papers allege.
Chamblee advised her to go back to her vehicle, as someone was on their way to assist her. Approximately 10 minutes later, she started yelling, disturbing the apartment residents in the process. After several attempts to place her under arrest, Boatman was wrestled to the ground and taken to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Sheriff posts crime news and info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Cash reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
Agency welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information about the program, see www.smscrimetips.com.