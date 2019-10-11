One hurt as vehicle overturns

Woman accused of stealing cousin’s identity for credit card
Charges were filed on Monday against a Mechanicsville woman who allegedly opened a credit card in her cousin’s name.
A statement of probable cause alleges that Samantha L. Burch, 24, initially told St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy Tyler Westphal that “she had no idea what [he was] talking about,” but admitted to fraudulently creating the account and using the card at multiple businesses in the county after Westphal reviewed video surveillance at a store where one of the purchases was made.
Burch’s cousin allegedly said that Burch had access to her personal information at one time, according to the charges.
The charges say that the transactions totaled $1,538.
Lexington Park man charged for answering door while nude
Richard Daniel Griffiths III, 40, of Lexington Park, was charged with indecent exposure on Monday after allegedly answering his door for a parole and probation agent while wearing no clothes.
A statement of charges alleges that the probation agent asked Griffiths to cover himself, which he eventually did, and that Griffiths told the agent that he “was in his own house,” continuing to ask “questions about ‘freedom’ in the United States of America.”
When police spoke to Griffiths, the charges say that he acknowledged answering the door “not wearing any clothing with the exception of the glasses on his face.” The charges say that he spoke to police about “’freedom’ around his own residence.”
Lexington Park woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend
A Lexington Park woman was charged with assault and released on bond after allegedly punching her boyfriend in the nose on Monday morning.
A statement of probable cause written by Cpl. Patrick Handy of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office alleges that Nicole C. Ingram, 29, punched her boyfriend in the nose with a closed fist during an argument, breaking his nose. Ingram’s boyfriend was contacted by police at a hospital with a bloody and swollen nose, according to the charging document.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online option for reporting crime
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
DAN BELSON