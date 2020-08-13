One hurt in Bushwood crash

Virginia man arrested for alleged gun incident
A Portsmith, Va., man was arrested in St. Mary’s following an alleged incident where he is accused of firing a handgun near his girlfriend’s brothers at the Lexington Park Wawa on Sunday.
Charging papers accuse Reginald Elijah Parks of firing the handgun behind the rear of the Wawa, where surveillance footage allegedly shows him presenting the handgun and ejecting two live rounds on the ground after two other men arrived in a vehicle, one of whom produced a metal wrench and fled after hearing a gunshot.
The other man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, charging papers say, and damage was located on the hood of the vehicle consistent with it being hit by the round.
Parks was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, as well as two handgun charges.
Cocaine allegedly thrown in Clements chase with police
Two men were arrested last Thursday following a Clements foot chase where large amounts of cocaine were allegedly found, according to charging papers.
Joseph Valentino Thomas, 31, of Avenue and Sherron T. Bush, 35, of Lexington Park are facing charges for the cocaine allegedly found thrown after Thomas was pursued on foot by police at a baseball field on Budds Creek Road near Colton Point Road, and additional cocaine found in a vehicle occupied by Bush, totaling 577 grams.
Both are being held without bail in the detention center.
Man, 53, accused of starting fight in county detention center
An incarcerated 53-year-old is facing an assault charge following his alleged conduct at the St. Mary’s detention center over the weekend.
Charging papers accuse Walead Othman of striking another inmate on the head while he was sitting at a table in the day room shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, before striking him several more times after the man took a fighting stance.
Sheriff posts crime news and more on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
DAN BELSON