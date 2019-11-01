One hurt in Charlotte Hall crash

Man, 34, accused in 17 theft cases since August captured
A warrant for the arrest of Anthony Warren Berry, 34, was served last Friday.
Berry had been accused of theft under $100 in 17 separate cases spanning from late this August until late October, with the newest case being filed on Wednesday of this week.
A large majority of the charging documents detail separate instances where Berry is alleged to have stolen items from the Dollar General store in Lexington Park.
One August case alleges that Berry was found in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. In that case, Berry failed to appear to his court date, according to online court records, leading to a bench warrant that was issued in September.
Woman charged with assault after man’s hair allegedly pulled
Court documents accuse a woman of biting a man with whom she is in a romantic relationship, and pulling his hair as he attempted to keep her from driving while intoxicated.
A statement of probable cause written by Deputy Latisha Baker of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office alleges that Theresa Faith Harvey, 56, of Lexington Park told Baker that her boyfriend hit her in the mouth and that she wiped blood on his shirt.
The document alleges that Baker saw no injuries on Harvey’s face other than a “small abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.”
The document says that Baker made contact with Harvey’s boyfriend, who told her that Harvey was “intoxicated and began to become belligerent” and attempted to take his car keys to drive to the store to buy more alcohol.
The man told Baker that he attempted to keep Harvey from driving while intoxicated, and that Harvey pulled his hair and bit him, then wiped blood on his shirt “to show proof of injury” and said, “I got you now.”
Harvey is charged with second-degree assault.
Man accused of violating peace order by texting woman
A 70-year-old Lexington Park man is facing charges for not following a peace order after allegedly texting a woman 131 times.
Francis JJ Miles was served a temporary peace order last Thursday that stipulates he may not contact, abuse or visit the residence of the 41-year-old woman, according to online court records.
When police discussed the text messages with Miles, he allegedly admitted to sending the messages “because he is crazy about her and loves her,” and said that he did not know he was not allowed to call or text the woman.
Sheriff’s office posts crime news, other info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
DAN BELSON