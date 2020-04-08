One hurt in Clements collision

Calvert man arrested after alleged car chase
Officers reached triple-digit speeds early Saturday morning attempting to stop a Prince Frederick man allegedly evading the lawmen on Three Notch Road, according to charging papers filed by St. Mary’s Deputy Andrew Burgess.
While patrolling southbound Three Notch Road in Lexington Park south of Mattapany Road, Burgess saw a red sedan cross the centerline nearly striking his marked vehicle and turned around to pursue the sedan, charging papers say, eventually having to drive at 100 mph with the vehicle “edging away,” and the vehicle allegedly struck the guide wire of an electric pole and a mailbox.
After losing the vehicle near St. James Church Road, additional deputies arrived and located Clinton Gantt, 43, in the woods.
Gantt was arrested and later released on Monday afternoon on pretrial supervision after being charged with obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and numerous traffic charges.
Hollywood man charged for alleged money scam
A Hollywood man received a criminal summons last week alleging he conned a man into giving him a check for $40.
Charging papers say Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., 46, pulled up to a man’s residence on a Monday afternoon early last month and told the man he needed $40 for gas to visit his daughter, who was having bladder problems and was in the hospital.
The man wrote a $40 check to Norris, charging papers say, who later in a police interview admitted “his daughter [was] not ill and he only said that to get money” from the man.
Norris was charged with theft under $100. A St. Mary’s sheriff’s office release from last week said police have received numerous calls regarding an individual requesting money from numerous residences in the Hollywood area.
The release says those who wish to report a theft involving Norris can contact Deputy Dale Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 78098, or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com.
Man accused of choking mother at residence
Troopers responding to a domestic assault call in Lexington Park on Saturday morning wrote in charging papers that Alonzo Scott, 28, was very irate and attempted to leave the residence after his mother told officers he had choked her.
Alonzo Scott’s mother “was in fear for her life” living with him, and he “continued to yell he did not assault her” during police questioning, allegedly also making “extremely incoherent” statements regarding COVID-19 before being arrested. Alonzo Scott was ordered to be held without bond in the detention center on second-degree assault and failure to obey charges.
DAN BELSON