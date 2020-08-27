DNA swabs lead to sex offense arrest
A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of Millison Plaza on a warrant issued following an investigation into his alleged sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl last year.
Charging papers say the girl told investigators at a hospital that Tavon Christopher Briscoe had intercourse with her on multiple occasions, and underwent a sexual assault examination where DNA was collected. Briscoe, then 20, was subject to a cheek swab in December following the examination, and in July, his swab DNA matched DNA found during the girl’s examination, according to the charging documents.
Briscoe was charged with two counts of a fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of second degree assault. He was also charged with concealing a dangerous weapon on allegations he had metal knuckles in his pocket during his arrest.
Man arrested for alleged robbery, drugs
A Great Mills man is facing robbery, drug and handgun charges following a narcotics search at his Flat Iron Road home where two handguns were allegedly found along with fentanyl.
One of the handguns was confirmed stolen through the sheriff’s office, according to charging papers filed against Terrance M. Savoy, 28, which say the guns were located close to a tied-off plastic bag with a brown powdery substance consistent with fentanyl inside.
Savoy was also served an arrest warrant for an alleged early July robbery where he is accused of punching his friend Randy Wathen in the face after accusing him of stealing, then proceeding to steal $100 from his pockets.
Man accused of cutting cousin with knife
A 27-year-old Great Mills man was served a criminal summons on two counts of second-degree assault alleging he had chased two of his cousins with a knife on a late July afternoon following a disagreement stemming from being asked to turn down his music.
Charging papers accuse Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, 27, of chasing two cousins, one of which had a laceration above his right eye, with a knife at the Caravel Court address where officers later found the knife in his bedroom.
Handgun seized from home
Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a Ronald Drive address, where Taquan A. Berry, 22, was residing last Thursday and located a loaded handgun, according to charging papers which say Berry was prohibited from possessing the firearm.
Berry was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON