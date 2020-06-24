One injured in Friday night crash

Diesel fuel allegedly poured on dogs in Lexington Park
A Lexington Park couple faces animal cruelty charges on allegations their dogs had excessive, untreated fleas, and the male half of the couple allegedly put diesel fuel on the dogs to treat the fleas.
Charging papers say a mastiff-pit bull mix and a German shepherd belonging to Karen L. Sharkey, 52, and Joseph M. Farrell, 52, were seized by animal control over the weekend at the Ridge Road residence where lawmen noted Simba, the pit bull, had lost function of its back legs weeks before, and that both dogs, with sores on their bodies from fleas, “had a strong odor of gasoline emitting from them,” which Sharkey said was due to Farrell pouring diesel fuel on them “to prevent fleas.”
A follow-up with a veterinarian found that both dogs were “heavily infected with fleas,” charging papers say, and that “both dogs were caused bodily harm due to not getting medical treatment due to the fleas.”
The doctor “went on to explain it is very harmful for dogs to have any petroleum products” on them, which “could cause numerous health issues.”
Both Sharkey and Farrell were charged by a criminal summons with six animal cruelty offenses each.
Suspect nabbed in pizza parlor burglwary in Leonardtown
Officers arrested a Leonardtown man on allegations he was seen in video footage breaking into The Slice House in Leonardtown earlier this month.
Edrick “Ricky” Young, 53, who court records say worked at the Leonardtown Chevrolet dealership on Washington Street, was arrested on a warrant Sunday on charging papers which allege he had stolen $964.35 from the pizza shop at about 1 a.m. on June 1.
Charging papers allege Young was identified by the owner of pizza shop and by a coworker at the dealership, who both said they recognized Young.
Young was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary as well as theft.
Man accused of attempting assault using baseball bat
A 56-year-old man faces first- and second-degree assault charges accusing him of swinging a baseball bat at his wife in a Thursday evening altercation.
Charging papers accuse Joseph A. Broome of first striking his wife in the face during the argument before grabbing the baseball bat, which he allegedly swung at her several times before she was able to wrestle it away.
Charging papers say a witness, Broome’s mother, corroborated that account while adding her son had thrown the woman to the ground. When speaking with police on the way to the county detention center, Broome allegedly made “several statements” about “shooting [his wife] and blowing her head off.”
Broome was ordered to be held without bond pending his preliminary hearing date.
Woman accused of leaving baby unattended in vehicle
A La Plata mother faces a misdemeanor charge accusing her of leaving a 10-month-old child unattended in a car outside the Wawa in Charlotte Hall late last month.
Charging papers accuse Jennifer Dehaven of leaving the child in her locked vehicle, which was off with the windows up, according to a witness, leaving the child alone for at least 10 minutes before making a brief return and continuing to shop. On Saturday, charging papers say officers spoke to Dehaven, who admitted to leaving the child unattended.
Dehaven was charged with confining an unattended child.
DAN BELSON