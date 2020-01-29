Lexington Park man jailed on assault and burglary charges
A 51-year-old Lexington Park man is facing a felony burglary charge and two assault charges on allegations he entered a woman’s house and assaulted her, also kicking her 2-year-old child in the head.
Charging documents say a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Edgar Campos-Aguilar told police through a translator in the hospital Campos-Aguilar had knocked down the exterior door of her residence last Thursday night. He then allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her out of the bedroom before assaulting her by punching, kicking and scratching her, according to charging documents.
As the woman’s 2-year-old child began crying, Campos-Aguilar reportedly kicked the child in the head, charging documents allege, and fifteen photos of injuries to the mother and child were documented as evidence.
Campos-Aguilar was charged with two counts of assault and one count of third-degree burglary, and was arrested on a separate warrant for second-degree assault.
Woman accused of entering residence through window
A Lexington Park woman was charged with fourth-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree burglary on allegations she entered a man’s home through the window earlier this month.
Charging documents say a man had been talking to Chelsea Simas, 27, about their children in common and told her he did not want to meet face to face, and while at his residence, he saw Simas attempting to open the front door.
After seeing Simas was gone, the man heard a noise coming from a bedroom in the residence, then saw Simas emerging from the bedroom, charging documents allege.
Woman charged with assault
Charging documents accuse Amanda M. Stewart, 34, of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order at a grocery store in Charlotte Hall.
Stewart was allegedly recognized by the store manager as a recent theft suspect, and the store manager suspended her transaction. She then allegedly caused a disturbance by yelling in the Food Lion store and poked the manager in the back of the hand with a credit card, charging documents say.
While police interviewed the store manager, Stewart allegedly attempted to walk away twice and was handcuffed, then began kicking in the police car and attempted to walk away, charging documents allege.
Agency posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
DAN BELSON