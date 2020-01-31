One injured in Oakville crash

Man allegedly robbed with laser-sighted shotgun
A 22-year-old Lusby man is facing a robbery charge on allegations he was involved in a robbery where a laser-sighted shotgun was pointed at a man in Lexington Park on Tuesday.
Charging documents say Osirus Holmes had arranged to sell an Xbox console to a subject over Snapchat, and that subject had pushed the sale back into the evening. When he and others arrived at Holmes’ home, charging documents allege Holmes spoke to one before he noticed a red dot on his chest, and a man in a red hoodie, identified as Delmonte D. Faison, 22, said he “needed all that [expletive].”
In Faison’s two-door Ford Mustang, charging documents allege police found a shotgun equipped with an operational laser on the fore-end, which “would only be able to be on [Holmes’] chest if the shotgun was also pointed at him.”
Faison “initially denied being in the neighborhood, however eventually admitted to being at the scene of the call but stated he stayed in the vehicle,” charging documents say. He was charged with one count of robbery.
Man faces assault charge
Charging documents accuse Robert T. Smothers of assaulting his wife on Monday while she was holding an infant, and he was ordered to be jailed pending his trial date next month.
Smothers, 45, is accused of pinning the woman down, leaning his weight on top her as she held an infant, and head-butting her twice in the face.
Police wrote in charging documents the woman had signs of injury and had blood stains on clothing she wore that night, and those factors “indicate[d] there is a potential for further violence.”
Man accused of entering home, throwing phone at television
A Lexington Park man was jailed Monday on charges including first-degree burglary alleging he broke into an apartment and destroyed a phone and television.
Charging documents accuse Isaiah Luttrell, 20, of kicking in the side door of a Lexington Park apartment, where the juvenile mother of his child and her mother reside, and proceeding into his child’s mother’s room where he allegedly took her phone and threw it into her television, before attempting to leave with the phone. The girl allegedly told police Luttrell may have wanted to take the phone because she had shown police an alleged video of his friend assaulting her earlier that day. She also had a peace order against Luttrell issued in December, charging documents say.
Luttrell was charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and violating a peace order, as well as several destruction of property and theft counts.
DAN BELSON
Hndering and fraud alleged
On Jan. 17, Deputy William Freeland conducted a patrol in the area of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Freeland saw an occupied vehicle parked in a handicapped spot.
The deputy made contact with the occupants, and according to Freeland, the driver did not have his driver’s license and provided a name and date of birth that were false. Freeland confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Dayshawn Martel Nolan, 26, of Lexington Park.
Freeland learned Nolan had an active warrant in St. Mary’s County. According to court records, Nolan failed to appear last May and then again last July on separate traffic charges.
Freeland arrested Nolan, and the defendant was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with obstructing and hindering, and fraud, assuming the identity of another to avoid prosecution. Nolan posted $5,000 bond on Jan. 21. He has a district court hearing on the Calvert County charges scheduled for March 19.
MARTY MADDEN