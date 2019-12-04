Woman accused of distributing pills
A 32-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested last Friday on charges which allege that she was found with quantities of two prescription pills and notebooks which indicated that she was distributing them, along with other prescription medications.
Deputies attempted to locate Stefanie Brummitt on a separate circuit court search warrant, according to charging documents, and located her in a Burger King parking lot in Charlotte Hall on Friday afternoon. A search incident allegedly lead police to find a quantity of clonazepam and methylphenidate, as well as the notebook “containing numerous handwritten notes indicating she was distributing the aforementioned pills along with multiple other prescription medications.”
Lexington Park man charged with assault on grandmother
A 21-year-old Lexington Park man is facing felony assault charges on allegations that he attacked his grandmother on Saturday, at one point shutting a sliding door on her leg.
A statement of probable cause alleges that Ja’Sean Reed returned to his grandmother’s house with his belongings after moving out a week prior, and slept outside before becoming irate on Saturday morning and “arguing with everyone.” The documents allege that when his grandmother asked him to leave, Reed “pushed her up against the door and then down onto the ground,” then proceeding to shut the door onto her leg.
Charging documents say that EMS personnel at the scene believed a bone in the woman’s leg had been broken.
Man accused of jail calls to alleged assault victim
Michael Andrea Johnson, a 38-year-old Lexington Park man who was arrested and later released on first-degree assault charges that allege he cut his wife’s hand with a knife last month, was returned to the jail’s custody on allegations that he called the woman from the jail prior to his release to pretrial supervision.
Charging documents say that Johnson allegedly asked the woman if “someone called you and asked you, to drop the charges, would you?”
Leonardtown firefighters warn of donation scam
The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department recently noted in a social media post that they were notified of an individual soliciting donations for the fire department.
“Be aware that the Leonardtown VFD does not do telephone solicitations,” the post says, adding that a similar scam occured a year ago.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON