One trapped in Leonardtown collision

Great Mills man allegedly forced way into residence
A Great Mills man who told a court commissioner he fixes helicopters for a military contractor is charged with third-degree burglary on allegations he entered a residence and threw a woman, who was living there, on the floor.
Charging papers filed against Eric Jason Mendoza, 38, allege he knocked on the door at a Jillian Court address in Great Mills and asked a woman who lived there if he could come in multiple times after having a brief conversation, before allegedly forcing himself inside the residence and assaulting her by throwing her on the floor and dragging her out of the way of the door, which he closed and locked.
He then told her he was not going to leave, charging papers say, and the two sat down inside the residence, and when she attempted to get up, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and squeezed “in order to physically control her.”
The woman told officers he “forced her to talk to him” before he left the residence, charging papers say.
Mendoza was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, false imprisonment and second-degree assault, and was later released on pretrial supervision following a bail review.
Man sought on stalking charge
A man of an unknown address is being sought by the county sheriff’s office on a stalking charge, the details of which remain sealed.
But, unsealed charging papers filed against Wayne Joseph Brooks, 28, say Brooks violated a protective order by leaving a handwritten note on a woman’s vehicle, which was left parked at Toot’s Bar in Hollywood overnight this past weekend. The note allegedly “asked for her to reach out” and apologized for certain actions.
The documents add that Brooks has “been seen driving” in the woman’s neighborhood and “has shown up at” her friends’ houses, and later this week, allegedly contacted the woman Sunday to ask her to contact him “so they could discuss things.”
Brooks has been charged by a criminal summons with two counts of violating a protective order and harassment, and has open warrants for stalking and violating a protective order. The sheriff’s office recently sent out a bulletin asking for community assistance in finding Brooks’ whereabouts.
Those who know his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Elizabeth O’Connor at 301-475-4200, ext. 78075, or by email at Elizabeth.OConnor@stmarysmd.com.
Minnesota man accused of carrying loaded gun in vehicle
A Good View, Minn., man was arrested and later released Tuesday on allegations police located a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
Charging papers say Connor Walton, 22, was sleeping in his vehicle along with an unidentified passenger outside the former Shoppers Food Warehouse at San Souci Plaza in Lexington Park on Tuesday, and was compliant with officers, telling them he had two guns in the car.
A loaded revolver was found, along with an unloaded shotgun behind the back passenger seat, charging papers say. Walton was charged with possessing a handgun in a vehicle, and possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Online reporting option offered
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
DAN BELSON