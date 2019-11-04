A Lexington Park man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to sell opioids to an informant from the St. Mary's sheriff's office, and was sentenced to one year in the detention center.
Peter A. Pamepinto, 39, was indicted in four separate cases in September which alleged he had sold hydrocodone, a prescription opioid, to a confidential informant in a sheriff's office narcotics division operation, and was charged with distribution of a narcotic, conspiracy to distribute a narcotic and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
On Friday's plea hearing, St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard Fritz said that in the earliest incident, which occurred in March of this year, a confidential informant from the sheriffs office "came into contact with" Pamepinto, who "conspired to deliver to the confidential informant a quantity of hydrocodone." He said further evaluation tested the drug positively as hydrocodone.
In the second case, which occurred in May, the informant had arranged with Pamepinto to purchase more hydrocodone, according to Fritz (R). He said co-defendant Anna Leigh Behm, who was also indicted in September on drug charges, delivered the hydrocodone in that case.
Behm is currently awaiting a trial scheduled for December.
Pamepinto pleaded guilty to one count in two separate cases of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, a misdemeanor charge.
Prior to Pamepinto's sentencing, Fritz noted that Pamepinto had no prior criminal record.
Pamepinto's lawyer, James E. Farmer, said that Pamepinto's drug sales were "not a profit enterprise," and that he was supporting his addiction with the proceeds.
Farmer said Pamepinto had developed an "extreme pain in his knee," and was eventually prescribed hydrocodone, which he became addicted to, but that he had not used any drugs other than marijuana and prescription pills.
"I want to be clean, no, I'm going to be clean," Pamepinto said in court. He said that since being detained in September he has been "definitely sober," and has been attending drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.
"There's nothing like uniformed officers coming into your home to wake you up," Pamepinto said.
St. Mary's Circuit Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Pamepinto to six years, suspended down to one year in the county detention center, with credit for the 49 days he has already spent in the jail. Pamepinto will also be subject to three years of supervised probation.
"In your benefit, you are 39 years of age with no criminal record," Stanalonis said.