The overdose death of a Valley Lee man led to a 10-year sentence for the man who dealt drugs to him following his plea to involuntary manslaughter.
William Joseph Leo Brown, 41, of Drayden, was indicted last December on second-degree murder charges alleging he dealt a lethal dose of opioids to Robert Bryan Clements, 34, of Valley Lee in March 2019.
Witnesses were to testify Clements had gone to Brown’s residence multiple times the night before Clements was found dead in his home from an opioid overdose, according to St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), with one witness testifying he had gone three times and another confirming on “at least two occasions.”
Fritz said the state determined Clements had taken drugs purchased from Brown “multiple times” that night, and was found dead in his bedroom the next day.
Brown entered a plea to involuntary manslaughter on Monday afternoon at a pretrial motions hearing for another case, where he was accused of possessing a large quantity of narcotics months after Clements’ death.
The manslaughter conviction is based on a gross negligence standard, Fritz said. The basis for second-degree “depraved heart” murder, with which 10 overdose death suspects have been charged in St. Mary’s since 2017 though none were found guilty of the charge, is an “extreme disregard for human life.”
After hearing Brown’s plea on Monday, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Brown to 10 years of incarceration, the maximum sentence for the offense.
Fritz noted suspects in overdose deaths will continue to be “charged with second-degree depraved heart homicide or involuntary manslaughter,” he said. “The consumption of heroin and fentanyl is devastating.”
Man gets 16 years for heroin capsules
In an unrelated case on Tuesday morning, a Baltimore man was sentenced to 16 years of incarceration after taking a plea to possessing 40 capsules of heroin.
“I don’t think I need to explain to the court the problem we have with heroin in St. Mary’s County,” Fritz said at Deon Lamont Jones’ sentencing hearing.
Public defender Edie Fortuna told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm he could “write the story, we hear it all the time,” regarding Jones’ addiction to heroin.
As a varsity football quarterback at Patuxent High School in Calvert, Jones had been injured and was prescribed opioid painkillers, leading him to an addiction to more powerful opioids, Fortuna said, arguing for a lesser sentence due to the non-violent nature of the crime.
“It is a legitimate non-moral problem, it is a health issue,” she said.
Stamm sentenced Jones to 16 years of incarceration to run concurrent to a lengthy sentence he is serving in Calvert County, noting a lengthy criminal record seen in his pre-sentence investigation, which recommended a sentence between 12 and 20 years.
“Since the ‘70s, we’ve had a real problem with drugs, it gets worse and worse and worse,” Stamm said. “Drugs are gonna kill you, and that’s not me being melodramatic. They are gonna kill you.”
Twitter: @DanEntNews