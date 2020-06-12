Package truck overturned, driver injured

Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, child at residence
A Lusby man faces a felony child abuse charge following his girlfriend’s report to police that he struck her and her child in an argument at a Lexington Park residence, charging papers in the case say.
Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 20, was jailed Tuesday morning and released the following day after his girlfriend told officers he had punched her in the face and continued to hit her in the face, also striking the child, charging papers say.
The documents say the mother and child both showed visible injuries, and that she had a final protective order against Nelson.
In a police interview, charging papers say Nelson admitted he had been at the residence that morning and entered into the argument an hour later.
Woman allegedly hit patient, staff member at hospital
A Great Mills woman was charged with three counts of second-degree assault on allegations she assaulted a patient, a nurse and a MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital staff member Tuesday morning.
Charging papers accuse Antonee Marlena Ruffin-El of first slapping a patient in the back of the head as she was sitting in a hallway, then proceeding to strike an ER nurse in the mouth as she attempted to calm Ruffin-El down, before allegedly spitting in the face of a man assisting staff members in restraining her.
Domestic assault allegedly focused on dog’s euthanization
A 39-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and then later released on her husband’s allegation that she knocked him over, causing him to fall down front porch steps and causing injury to his knee and ribcage, in an argument regarding treatment of the family dog.
Charging documents say Crystal Moore told officers she did kick her husband from behind and knocked him over, noting that the incident started because her husband allegedly intended to euthanize the family’s sick dog using a firearm.
Agency posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com. The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Online reporting option offered
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
DAN BELSON