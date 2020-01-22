A formal complaint by a legal team representing Melissa and Daniel Willey, whose daughter was fatally shot two years ago by another student at Great Mills High School, was filed against the St. Mary’s County Board of Education in federal court on Friday.
The civil complaint alleges Great Mills High School failed to protect Jaelynn Rose Willey, 16, who was shot at the school by 17-year-old student Austin Rollins on a Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018. Rollins, who authorities report had previously been in a relationship with Jaelynn Willey, had taken his father’s gun to school that morning and fired a round at Jaelynn Willey’s head, mortally wounding her and striking then-14-year-old student Desmond Barnes in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
The suit alleges after Rollins and Jaelynn Willey’s relationship “soured” due to his harassing her physically and verbally, he would physically abuse her “at school classrooms during school hours on a repeated basis,” and those actions were observed by school personnel, court filings say. The suit also alleges Jaelynn Willey’s swim coach was specifically alerted by her parents, and “nothing was done nor escalated by the school.”
Reached by phone on Monday afternoon, Melissa Willey declined to comment on the matter.
“The death of Jaelynn Willey was a tragedy and the entire school community mourns her loss,” St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said. “However, the contention that school staff could have somehow prevented this tragedy is incorrect.”
Smith said the school system had no reason to expect the shooting, as the suit alleges.
“The school system has worked closely with the sheriff’s [office] and the Maryland Center for School Safety, and there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that any employee of the St. Mary’s County public schools had any reason to foresee the tragic shooting that took place at Great Mills High School,” Smith said. “As a school community, we will continue to support the Willey family in any way that we can.”
The suit specifically alleges in its introduction the high school “knew that Austin Rollins … was likely to commit an act of deadly violence against Jaelynn Willey.”
The complaint mentions a threat of mass violence made less than a month before the shooting, during which the school allegedly increased security for that day only, and another threat of mass violence made less than 24 hours before the fatal shooting, after which the the school allegedly did not use the metal-detecting wands, safety vestibules or security cameras that were at their disposal to prevent the incident.
The school board “had a duty to act reasonably to protect students who are in its care, custody and control by supervising and exercising control over its pupils with reasonable care so as to prevent harm to others,” including Jaelynn Willey, the complaint alleges.
The six-count complaint alleges three federal civil rights violations, negligence, premises liability, survival action and wrongful death on the part of the school system and demands a jury trial to determine damages which could amount to over $1 million, court filings show. The school board has 21 days to respond to the filing.
Kathleen McClernan, a lawyer representing the Willeys, did not respond to calls for comment by press time Tuesday.
When Karin Bailey, chair of the St. Mary’s school board, was called Monday, she declined to comment and referred questions to the school system’s legal counsel.
