A Park Hall man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly punching his wife in the jaw and threatening her multiple times, as well as pulling out a gun that he is prohibited from possessing.
Court documents allege that Kenneth Joseph Knott, 59, threatened to shoot his wife, Barbara May Knott, and their 24-year-old son during an argument over Knott’s niece moving into the home, and that Knott “grabbed both of [his wife’s] arms while attempting to take her cellphone away from her,” then “punched her on the right side of her jaw with his fist.”
The documents allege that Barbara Knott saw Kenneth Knott walk into her son’s room and heard him “open the gun safe, remove a gun, and walk into the living room.” They allege that Kenneth Knott “also threatened to cut her throat and at one point threatened to cut her feet off.”
According to the documents, Barbara Knott contacted her son from after fleeing to a neighbor’s residence, who in turn contacted emergency communications.
The documents say that Barbara Knott had voice-recorded the incident “as it began to escalate,” and at one point it can be heard that Kenneth Knott threatened that he had the gun “loaded and ready to roll” and said that he was going to shoot his wife and himself. The documents also say that in the recording “you can hear Kenneth Joseph Knott ‘cock’ the gun.”
Police arrived at the scene at approximately 6 p.m., according to charging documents, and noted that Kenneth Knott “appeared to be very intoxicated.” Kenneth Knott allegedly told police that he and his wife were involved in a verbal argument about allowing his niece to move into the residence, and “advised weapons were mentioned in the argument and he stated, ‘I have guns.’”
The documents say that Knott was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for an emergency petition and allegedly said, while being transported, that “all I wanted was [my wife] to apologize and for the longest time she wouldn’t. When she finally apologized she didn’t really apologize,” and “sometimes you say things you don’t mean, she needed to apologize.”
Two types of rifles, one shotgun and two boxes of shotgun ammunition, were found in Knott’s residence, according to the charges. He is disqualified from possessing firearms due to an assault charge that he plead guilty to in April of 1987, according to the charging documents. He is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammunition and two firearm charges for each weapon that was found.
At Knott’s bond hearing on Monday, assistant state’s attorney Joseph Boyd said that the allegations were “disturbing.”
“Not only do we have disturbing allegations in this case, but we have somebody with a previous violent conviction,” Boyd said.
Amber Wetzel, a public defender representing Knott for bond, asked Judge Gary S. Gasparovic to release Knott after he finds another family member to stay with. She said that Knott “recognizes that he has a problem with alcohol,” and wishes to seek treatment.
Gasparovic ordered that Knott be held without bond in the county detention center, and ordered that Knott has no contact with the victims. Knott will face a preliminary hearing in October.
