Pedestrian dies following crash

A man walking on Great Mills Road on June 29 who was struck by a driver died of his injuries last weekend, according to police.
Dwayne Scott “Scottie” Reece, 47, was flown out to a trauma center after suffering incapacitating injuries following the 9 p.m. incident on Monday, June 29, where police say Cheryl Lynn Hudson, 28, of Lexington Park operated the 2012 Ford Focus which hit him as he was in the roadway on Great Mills Road, near Carefree Way.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Babcock said there “were witnesses who had seen him get struck,” and emergency personnel performed CPR prior to Reece being flown to a trauma center.
Those who witnessed or have had information on the collision that have not provided a statement are asked to contact Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265, or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.
Hudson initially drove off, police say, but contacted investigators the following day.
Alcohol is believed to be involved, Babcock said, on the part of Reece, the pedestrian, but not Hudson, the driver.
Following his critical injuries, Reece later died last Friday, July 3, according to police.
No charges have been filed against Hudson, but charges were “under review” with the St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office, according to the county sheriff’s office.
