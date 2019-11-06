A pedestrian suffered incapacitating injuries after being hit by a minivan on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park last Thursday night, police say.
A release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office says that at approximately 11 p.m. on Halloween night, a 2002 Ford Freestar operated by Jeana Elise Ferdig, 31, of California, was traveling south near Pegg Road and struck a pedestrian, identified as Ryan Matthew Murray, 34, of Mechanicsville, in the roadway.
Units from the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary’s Advanced Life Support, the sheriff’s office and Maryland State Police responded to the incident. Helicopter transport was requested, but rejected due to the weather, according to dispatch logs.
Murray was transported to a Prince George’s County hospital with incapacitating injuries, according to dispatch logs, and remains in critical/stable condition, according to the release.
Ferdig also sustained non-incapacitating injuries in the crash, according to the release, and the sheriff’s office noted that “speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.”
Cpl. Vincent Pontorno of the sheriff’s office, who is investigating the crash, confirmed that Ferdig left the scene and met with police nearby at Donaldson Drive and Ericson Court.
Pontorno added that the incident is “not classified as a hit-and-run.”
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said she could not confirm if any charges were pending, but the investigation is still open. Police are also seeking information from the operator of another vehicle that was in the area prior to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: @DanEntNews