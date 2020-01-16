A 44-year-old woman was struck by an unknown truck in an apparent hit-and-run incident on Tuesday, police say.
Early on Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision where a pedestrian had been struck on Three Notch Road near Corporate Drive in Lexington Park, and found Sherry Lynn King of California, who had been struck by a vehicle, a release from the sheriff’s office says.
The truck was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office said.
“From the investigation, we also believe [King] was in the bike lane,” she said.
The vehicle, which is believed to be a dark-colored truck, fled the area after striking King and has not been identified.
“We don’t have any developments,” Yingling said on Thursday morning. “We haven’t found either the vehicle or the driver.”
King, the release says, was transported to a trauma center and is now in stable condition.
State law requires drivers involved in accidents causing serious bodily injury to remain at the scene. Conviction of the law is a felony punishable by up to five years or a $5,000 fine, or 10 years or a $10,000 fine if the injured person dies.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about it to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. *8031, or by email at brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.
