A 30-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to armed robbery in May for a February incident where she sprayed a stranger in the face with pepper spray, and stole her purse, was sentenced to 20 years incarceration by a judge on Friday.
Samantha Ann Somerville, formerly of Avenue, said at her sentencing hearing that she “can’t change what happened that day” and that she takes “full responsibility” for the incident.
Her attorney, Kathleen McClernan, asked St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm to sentence Somerville to 15 years, the same sentence that Wayne Somerville, her husband and accomplice, is currently serving following his sentencing earlier this month.
The Somervilles both pleaded guilty to armed robbery in May for the incident, where Samantha Somerville attacked Constance Humiston as she was walking out of a Lexington Park dry-cleaning business. Samantha Somerville “sprayed Mace in [Humiston’s] face,” according to court documents, as Wayne Somerville kept watch.
Constance Humiston again appeared in court for Samantha Somerville’s sentencing, telling the court that the first time she was sprayed she “really didn’t understand what was going on,” but when she was resisting Samantha Somerville’s attempt to pull away her purse, “she sprayed me again, which is when I went [temporarily] blind.”
Humiston said that the physical pain from the attack “continued for a couple of days,” and said the spray would “re-activate” every time she washed her face or showered.
Fritz said that the robbery was “a very serious, very aggravated type of assault.”
“She didn’t know if she was blinded for 30 seconds or for the rest of her life,” Fritz said in court.
McClernan said that Samantha Somerville “understands that she has broken two people, and she has broken her family.”
Sentencing her to 20 years incarceration for the incident, Stamm said that Samantha Somerville “not only hurt [her] family, but [her] children.” He said that Somerville is a person “who is devastated by drugs.”
Samantha Somerville was also sentenced to six additional months by Stamm for an incident, to which she pleaded guilty in May, where she had stolen money from her grandmother’s credit card.
