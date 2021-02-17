Piney Point man one of many Capitol insurrection arrests

An aircraft mechanic from Piney Point was arrested by federal agents on allegations he had been one of many intruders into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in a deadly riot which briefly delayed the counting of electoral presidential votes.
Johnathan Andries, 35, was apprehended earlier this month following a tip from an individual who had recognized Andries from video coverage of the insurrection.
Andries did not respond to a call for comment on Tuesday.
Charging papers say a tipster contacted the FBI on Jan. 17 and said they had been watching news during the Capitol insurrection and recognized a suspect as Andries, who they had last seen about two years ago and knew through a mutual friend.
The witness told the FBI that Andries had served in the military and had multiple DUI arrests, which agents wrote they confirmed in charging papers.
The man who officials say is Andries is first seen in the footage accompanying a crowd which attempted to break down metal barriers to the Capitol building and proceeded to walk up the steps to the building, before he is later seen inside the building with other rioters, charging papers allege.
Additional surveillance footage shows him entering the building through a broken window, according to charging papers.
Days after the tip, an FBI agent performed surveillance on Andries and saw him carrying the brown jacket he is seen wearing in news coverage and surveillance of the riot, charging papers say. Another agent interviewed a St. Mary's sheriff's office deputy who had recently interacted with Andries, who identified him in surveillance photos.
Andries was arrested last week and charged with several federal entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building charges, and was released on conditions that he advises pre-trial services before leaving the district of Maryland, and does not enter D.C. except for meetings with his public defender, court hearings and doctors appointments at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center there, according to court filings.
He is also prohibited from possessing firearms, the filings say.