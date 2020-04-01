Plane makes emergency landing at airport

Police unveil phone reporting
St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) recently authorized telephone reporting due to coronavirus concerns of certain crimes, and the sheriff’s office encouraged citizens through a press release to report crimes over the phone. Telephone reporting is available by contacting dispatch at 301-475-8008 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vandalism, vehicle burglary, fraud, harassment, single vehicle accidents including deer strikes, trespassing which is not in progress and theft can be reported by phone.
Non-violent crimes can also be reported online at firstsheriff.com. Violent crimes and other emergencies should still be reported by calling 911.
Piney Point woman allegedly threatens husband with knife
A Piney Point woman is facing felony assault charges alleging she threatened to stab her husband with a kitchen knife Sunday morning.
Charging documents say Mayra Satterthwaite’s husband told officers she had retrieved a 12-inch kitchen knife from the kitchen following an argument over financial issues and infidelity, then pointed the knife at his chest less than an inch away from his body and threatened to stab him before chasing him throughout the house and threatening to kill him.
Mayra Satterthwaite allegedly told police she was angry her husband had allegedly been cheating on her with another Piney Point woman and was “sure” she threatened to stab him if he did not stop calling the woman, did not know if she had said she would kill him, and denied chasing him.
Mayra Satterthwaite was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
63-year-old man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend
A 63-year-old man was jailed and later released on pretrial supervision on a second-degree assault charge alleging he assaulted his ex-girlfriend while in her home doing laundry last Thursday.
A charges application filed against John Wayne Duckett alleges he was invited to the woman’s residence to do laundry and became upset when he believed she was on the phone with another man, grabbing her arms and throwing her on the floor before striking her in the face. The woman was later transported to the hospital for treatment, charging papers say.
DAN BELSON