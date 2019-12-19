A Mechanicsville woman who formerly worked for a California law firm pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft between $25,000 and $100,000 from her employer, a local law firm, and will pay a hefty restitution back to the firm.
This January, St. Mary's grand jury indicted Erin Melissa Barnes, 39, on a single charge of a theft scheme over $100,000 from the Harris & Capristo law firm in California, where she worked as a secretary.
"She was in control of the books," State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said in court on Monday afternoon, adding that the total amount she had taken while her duties included depositing checks was over $256,000.
The thefts occurred over a four-year period between October 2013 and September 2017, according to the prosecutor, who said partner Joseph C. Capristo had confronted Barnes about the losses, and she had admitted to the thefts.
The stolen money included "either [the firm's] money or their clients' money," Fritz said, admitting into evidence copies of various checks Barnes had deposited.
The prosecutor said that for the purposes of the plea, the parties had agreed upon a restitution payment of over $198,000.
Barnes will be sentenced by St. Mary's Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm in January, following a short-form presentence investigation to be completed before her attorney, James Tanavage, takes the bench as a district court judge.
In court, Fritz said he would recommend no more than 18 months of jail time, with work release.