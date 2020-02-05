Three unrelated cases were resolved with pleas in St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis’ courtroom on Friday morning, with two sentenced to jail terms and one awaiting a sentence.
In one case, Kenneth Joseph Knott, who was accused last fall of pointing a shotgun, which he was prohibited from owning, at his wife and threatening to kill her and their son, entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm while disqualified.
At the plea hearing, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White said Knott’s wife had indicated she is “satisfied” with the plea offer and Knott’s release on pre-sentence supervision, where he will be monitored pending his sentencing hearing, and will be prohibited from contacting his wife, who has filed divorce paperwork with the court.
“He’s in agreement with having no contact with his wife,” White said.
Also on Friday, Larry Phillip Shearin, 59, was accused last fall of possessing firearms while having over three alcohol-related convictions, in a case prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office.
In that case, Maryland State Police trooper Christopher DiToto was told by parole and probation officers that Shearin possessed several long guns, and a search and seizure warrant was executed on his house, which retrieved several weapons.
In court on Friday, Shearin pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of possessing a firearm while disqualified.
Before being sentenced, Shearin told the judge the weapons were “family heirlooms,” which he “never harmed anyone or threatened anyone” with. “You understand that going forward, you can’t possess those weapons,” Stanalonis said.
Shearin was sentenced to three years, suspended down to one year of home detention and three years of supervised probation.
In an unrelated case, Erin Battle, who was indicted in October on allegations she was involved in a group assault at Carmen Hancock and Blake Howard’s apartment in Lexington Park last August, entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and was sentenced to five years suspended to a weekend in the detention center, and was granted probation before judgment.
Twitter: @DanEntNews