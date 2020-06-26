Police arrest suspects in shootings

Two men were being held in the St. Mary's County Adult Detention Center at press time Thursday on attempted first-degree murder charges from two unrelated incidents.
A Lusby man, Trevon Charles Brooks, 31, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder on allegations he fired shots at two men at the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash in Lexington Park last Sunday, June 14, at around 10 a.m.
Charging papers say an adult witness saw the confrontation, where he told police an unknown man with blue hair began to argue with him about gang affiliations due to a "red bandanna" he had. The man with blue hair was "told to leave the area."
About 25 minutes later, charging papers say the blue-haired man, whom police identified as Brooks, allegedly returned to the area and "reached out of the front driver's side window and began to shoot at a crowd of people," causing the crowd to duck for cover and flee the area.
Two men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital.
The vehicle which the witness said the perpetrator had been driving was eventually found in a rental car lot, and a deputy identified the man seen in surveillance footage as Brooks, charging papers say. The vehicle had been rented by a woman identified as Brooks' girlfriend.
Police obtained an arrest warrant filed last Tuesday, and arrested Brooks on Wednesday. He was held without bond pending a bail review after press time Thursday, facing 11 counts including the attempted murder charges, first-degree assault charges, reckless endangerment from a car and several weapons charges.
Also on Wednesday, officers arrested Nikko Muhammad Mason Coates, 20, on attempted murder and robbery charges accusing him of shooting a 19-year-old in a Sugar Maple Court parking lot in California.
Charging papers say the 19-year-old was filming a music video and had a brief conversation with several individuals including one, who others identified as a man named "Nikko." He then noticed "Nikko" walking away with his book bag and confronted him, where Coates allegedly pointed a pistol at him and had a brief discussion about it before firing the gun.
Coates was arrested and charged with attempted-first degree murder as well as several other robbery and assault charges.