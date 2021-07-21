Charles County
Waldorf car crash leads to assault charges for Lusby man
A 56-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault after a crash on Industrial Park in Waldorf.
Charging documents say that Robert Moon drove his car into the vehicle of Trevon Easton after a collision on July 13. After the collision, Moon alleged that Easton began making threats and attempted to leave the scene of the incident, and that he drove his car into Easton’s to stop him from leaving the scene.
When Easton tried to exit his vehicle, documents say that Moon drove into Easton’s vehicle again, pinning Easton’s leg between the door and the body of the car. The impact allegedly caused the driver’s side front window to break, and glass from the broken window allegedly caused minor cuts to Easton’s leg.
Easton was also reported to have suffered minor bruising and bleeding from having his leg jammed in the door.
Easton allegedly left the scene after the incident, and Moon was charged for his actions after the initial crash.
District Heights man arrested for theft
A 29-year-old man was arrested on July 15 for felony theft after allegedly stealing over $1,500 of electronics equipment from a Target in Waldorf.
The theft allegedly took place just after 11 a.m. on May 18. Surveillance recordings allegedly show Ha-Kim Saeed Gurley-Bey grab a shopping cart and head to the electronics section of the store.
Gurley-Bey was accused of taking a Ring doorbell camera, four Bose soundbars, a TCL soundbar, a Roomba vacuum and a Shark Ion vacuum before leaving the store without paying. Charging documents say that cameras observed Gurley-Bey placing the items into his vehicle before leaving.
Gurley-Bey was accused of other thefts from various Target stores in the past.
Brandywine woman, 37, arrested for disorderly conduct at La Plata liquor store
A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, among other charges, after an alleged incident that took place on Sunday.
Just after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to Vinos Liquor Store on Drury Drive in La Plata for reports of an intoxicated female.
When officers arrive, they made contact with Samantha Bullard, who documents say is a bartender at Vinos. Bullard alleged that patron Jessica Vernon became erratic, cursing and disturbing other patrons at the bar.
That’s when Bullard said she took Vernon outside to try and calm her down, but when an unidentified male asked the two for cigarettes, Vernon allegedly became aggressive with the male as they went back into the bar.
Charging documents say that Vernon got into a second argument with the male, which ended with Vernon allegedly striking him three times.
The man did not retaliate, and declined to press charges according to documents.
After officers escorted Vernon out of the establishment, it’s alleged she continued to be belligerent, at one point shouting several expletives and a racial slur. At that point, officers took Vernon into custody, charged her with intoxicated public disturbance, failure to obey a lawful order, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman faces attempted murder charges
On July 16, a 28-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with an incident that happened 10 days prior.
According to court documents, the defendant, Chandra Bianca Robinson, called 911 to report that her husband had been stabbed. A deputy who responded reported that the victim had sustained lacerations to his left arm and wrist and was bleeding severely. The victim was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and then flown to Washington Hospital Center.
An investigation by Detective Daniel Sidorowicz determined that Robinson’s original story about the victim being stabbed by someone else in another location was not factual.
“The evidence on the scene does not support the defendant’s story that her husband had been out somewhere and came home after he was stabbed,” Cpl. Elizabeth O’Conner stated in the charging papers.
O’Connor also noted in court documents that a review of a 911 call made by the defendant reveals the couple’s son screaming and saying, “Why did you kill my daddy?” A review of security camera footage revealed evidence of a verbal altercation between the couple on the day of the incident.
After two court reviews Robinson remains behind bars on a no-bond status. A third bail review was scheduled for Friday with a preliminary hearing on the incident scheduled for Aug. 9 in district court.
Hollywood man, 32, charged with assaulting woman and deputy
A 32-year-old Hollywood man has been jailed following an incident Saturday in which a female was assaulted. Deputy Sheena Tirpak reported the incident occurred outside a grocery store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Charging papers stated that witnesses saw a man had the victim “in a headlock and then slammed her on the ground.” A 911 caller told police he saw the man “on top of a female beating her.”
Tirpak stated she located a couple matching the description of the defendant and the victim. The female showed signs of injury.
The male, identified as David Andrew Spears Jr., “denied any assault ever took place,” Tirpak stated.
Spears was arrested, initially without incident, but became disruptive once he was placed in Tirpak’s patrol vehicle. According to court documents, he swung his arms and struck Tirpak in the forearm.
At the detention center, a quantity of synthetic marijuana that had been in Spears’ possession was allegedly located.
Spears was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and drug possession. After two reviews, Spears remains incarcerated and is being held without bond.
Alleged sex offender at large
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Howard Tucker Jr., who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a sex offender violation. Tucker, 36, has a California address.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109, or taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Calvert County
Prince Frederick shed fire was an accident
A one-alarm fire on July 12 totally destroyed two sheds at a residence on Bay Avenue in Prince Frederick. Damage to the 10-by-12-foot structures and contents is estimated at $5,000. No injuries were reported. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reported a faulty extension cord plugged into a power strip inside of the sheds sparked the blaze.
Baltimore man pleads guilty to drug distribution from Calvert incident in March
On July 16, Curon Jerel Patterson, 38, of Baltimore entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics. The alleged offense occurred March in Calvert, according to court documents. An indictment was handed down on May 19.
Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Patterson to 20 years in prison, suspending all but 10 years and ordering five years of supervised probation for the defendant.
The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Maher. Patterson was represented by attorney Kenneth D. Man.
Calvert man, 21, charged with rape
A 21-year-old Lusby man is being held without bond after his arrest July 15 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old female. The offense is alleged to have taken place July 14.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Mudd, witnesses at a residence in Lusby called 911. “The caller reported a male suspect was holding a gun to a female victim’s head,” Mudd stated.
Witnesses gave deputies a description of the man. Parker, who matched the description, was located walking a short distance from the house. Mudd stated a search of Parker revealed a “loaded Glock pistol,” which was hidden in the suspect’s underwear.
When interviewed by deputies, Parker said the alleged sexual contact with the victim “was consensual,” Mudd stated.
Parker has been charged with first-and second-degree rape, first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony crime of violence and third-degree sex offense. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 16 in district court.
Assault charges filed against St. Leonard man
A 51-year-old St. Leonard man is charged with assaulting a woman in the Prince Frederick area, court documents stated.
In charging papers, Deputy Taylor Strong reported the victim William Claude Jones III allegedly assaulted had “marks on her neck from being strangled” during the July 12 incident. The following day, Jones posted $500 bond.
Jones was charged with first-and second-degree assault. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 27 in district court.
Hotel guest charged with assaulting man
A woman from Springfield, Va., who was reportedly staying at a hotel in Solomons, is facing charges of first-and second-degree assault following a July 12 incident.
Charging documents filed by Deputy William Freeland reported a male victim sustained injuries to his face and right arm after allegedly being scratched by Jamie Jean-Ann Mirabile. According to the charging papers, the dispute was over some jewelry.
Mirabile was released after posting $500 bond on July 13. A preliminary hearing on the matter will be held Aug. 17 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN