Man shot Sunday near Great Mills apartments
The Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that sent an unidentified male victim to a hospital.
At about 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Fox Chase Apartments in Great Mills for a shooting and located an adult male victim who was hit by gunfire, according to a release from the state police. The man was airlifted to the Prince George’s County hospital center following the incident.
State police were assisted by the sheriff’s deputies to investigate the incident. Investigators “do not believe this was a random act of violence,” according to the release.
Teenager injured in Great Mills assault
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is investigating an assault that occurred last Thursday afternoon that gave a boy minor injuries.
Emergency personnel from the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to Radford Lane in Great Mills for an altercation that involved a 14-year-old boy being injured, but they later determined that no medic was required for the incident.
Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office said that the individuals involved “ran off” following the altercation, and that the boy was “cut with an unknown object.” He suffered from “very superficial” puncture wounds.
The incident is being investigated by Cpl. Daniel Ruppel of the sheriff’s office.
Two held following drug search in Lexington Park
A search of a house on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park led to the arrest of two men who were in the house after large amounts of cocaine, a scale and several weapons were allegedly found, according to court documents. Joshua A. Mason, 36, and Davante Daris Brooks, 25, were charged with drug manufacturing and distribution after a search of the residence was conducted on Friday, Sept. 13.
Charging papers allege that a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun that had been reported as stolen, ammunition, a pill bottle containing suspected marijuana, cellphones, a glass blender containing 33 grams of cocaine and a digital scale with suspected drug residue were found on the property, and additional ammunition and a cellphone were found in a vehicle that was also searched.
Loveville crash being probed by sheriff’s office
A motor vehicle wreck that sent two to trauma centers and one to the hospital is under investigation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The release says that preliminary investigation determined Michael Lynn McDonald, 70, of Mechanicsville made a left turn from Loveville Road onto Route 5 and “failed to yield the right of way to a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van operated by Thomas Henry Franz III,” an 84-year-old Prince Frederick man. The release states that after the vehicles collided, “McDonald’s vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a street sign,” and McDonald was trapped in the vehicle.
McDonald and a passenger in his vehicle, Louise Therese McDonald, 67, of Mechanicsville, were transported to a trauma center after the incident. Franz was transported to a hospital and has since been released.
The crash is currently under investigation by Cpl. Brian Connelly of the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff posts crime news, information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases through program
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333.
They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON