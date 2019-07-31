Police charge Lexington Park man with first-degree assault
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and Maryland State Police responded to Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park on Thursday for a reported assault. A press release from the sheriff’s office states an officer saw Mitchell William Donnelly, 25, strike a victim in the head with a cinder block.
Police said they apprehended Donnelly after he attempted to resist arrest by grabbing a state trooper’s holster. According to the release, the victim was taken to the hospital after reports of being bit and punched in the face by Donnelly.
The defendant was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office said.
Man accused of key-scratching car parked on shoulder of road
Johnathan Richard Stevenson, 52, of Tall Timbers was charged with malicious destruction of property on July 5 after allegedly causing $400 worth of damage by scratching a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with a key on the shoulder of Point Lookout Road, a court document states.
The victim was in the car when Stevenson walked by with a key “creating a lengthy scratch along the driver’s side of her vehicle from front to back,” Sgt. Cory Ellis of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in a statement of charges document. The victim confronted Stevenson, charging papers state, but he denied the accusation and told the victim she was parked improperly.
Police confronted Stevenson on July 10 at his residence, where he denied intentionally causing damage to the Chrysler.
Police arrest woman after altercation in Leonardtown
Police responded to Pincushion Road in Leonardtown on July 15 after a woman said she heard screaming at a neighbor’s house, according to a court document. Police said the defendant, Ashley Elizabeth Angle, 24, of Leonardtown was arguing with her boyfriend, Michael Langley Jr., when he did not let her sit in the back seat with their daughter and allegedly hit her in the face and body. According to the document, the victim had minor injuries consistent with the statement.
Langley told police Angle attempted to get in the back seat while the car was in motion, the document states, and he tried to stop her. He said his girlfriend started hitting him in the head and neck and pulled over to calm her down, police said. The two exited the car and started arguing when Angle attempted to hop back in the car and drive away, however, the document states, Langley turned off the car and broke the key off in the ignition. Police said Langley also had injuries consistent with his statement.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward if the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
KRISTEN GRIFFITH