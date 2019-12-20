Navy employee accused of sending cartoon pornography to 13-year-old child
An active-duty U.S. Navy employee was charged with four counts of distributing obscene material by a criminal summons Tuesday on allegations that she sent a 13-year-old boy several photos of “cartoon … pornography and obscene pictures,” charging documents say.
Charging documents filed by Detective James Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office allege that Cathleen Haines of California was engaged in text message conversations with the boy where the boy would send popular “memes” that were not obscene, and Haines would respond with cartoon-style pornography, some of which depicted animals in sexual positions.
Last Monday, police executed a search warrant and interviewed Haines in her home, the documents say, where she said that the boy asked her to send the pictures “so he could mess with his friends,” and she thought “it was no different from [the boy] looking at a Playboy magazine.”
Both the boy and Haines said that they did not know how the topic of the animals came up, charging documents say.
Building contractor accused of stealing water from hydrant in Mechanicsville
A Mechanicsville man was charged criminally on allegations that he connected a hose to a Mechanicsville fire hydrant and drew water into a large water tank.
A statement of probable cause filed by Trooper John Preston of the state police alleges that Jeffrey Keith Price, 42, was seen in his truck with a hose connecting a fire hydrant to a 300-gallon tank in the bed of his truck. The court papers say that Price told police he did not have a permit from the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission to draw the water, and that he was working for a private company, Green Mechanical Services, which was working on a winter road treatment project for the State Highway Administration.
After confirming that Price was not permitted to use the hydrant, Metcom officials estimated the value of the alleged theft at $300, charging documents say.
Lexington Park man served with protective order, charged with illegal sale of firearm
Charging documents allege that while Clayton Earl Rose Jr. was served an extreme-risk protective order, police inquired about a handgun registered to him, which he allegedly said he had sold to another individual in 2018.
That individual told police that he had purchased the firearm from Rose, charging documents say.
The documents say that the purchase was not completed with a dealer’s license issued by the state police. Rose was charged with selling a regulated firearm without a license and unlawful sale of a regulated firearm.
Man accused of false imprisonment, giving false name in domestic dispute
A Lexington Park man was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he blocked his girlfriend from leaving their residence and grabbed her by the neck.
Charging documents allege that Tristao Commodore, 42, blocked his girlfriend when she attempted to leave the front door of their residence, and proceeded to grab her by the neck when she attempted to leave out the back door, continuing to strike her on the face “multiple times causing bruising to her eye and lip.”
When asked his name, Commodore allegedly identified himself as his younger brother twice, before police determined his identity.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Online crime reporting option available
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value. If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON