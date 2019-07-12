Sheriff’s office investigating shooting of man in Solomons
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an urgent care center in Solomons around 2:20 a.m. and determined an 18-year-old man had been traveling around Lou’s Way in California when a vehicle pulled alongside him and started shooting.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area trauma center. Police said he is now in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office said anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Lexington Park women indicted after police find drugs in home
Lexington Park residents Cassandra Bechas, 57, and Christina Bechas, 54, were both indicted on Monday after police said they found drugs in their residence on June 7, according to a court document.
In Cassandra Bechas’ room, police allegedly found a smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue and a plastic straw containing suspected oxycodone residue.
In Christina Bechas’ room at the same address, court papers state police allegedly found suspected powdered cocaine, suspected oxycodone residue on a metal spoon and a quantity of tramadol pills.
Woman charged with trespassing at fast-food eatery
Vicki Marie Curtis, 41, was charged with trespassing on private property on Tuesday when police responded to Burger King on Great Mills Road, a court document states.
Deputy Richard Forbes of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in the document he found Curtis on the curb next to the fast food restaurant, and that Curtis asked him to not take her to jail.
The deputy said he smelled alcohol on her breath before saying “she continued to make comments about being served a trespass order and she was aware she could not be on the property but wanted to sit in the shade.” Forbes said the Burger King general manager showed him a trespass order that was served to Curtis on July 3 for being disorderly and intoxicated inside the business.
Sheriff’s office posts news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, in order for a citizen to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
KRISTEN GRIFFITH