Police are investigating a Halloween robbery in Lexington Park which left a 23-year-old woman injured.
Emily Anderson says she was returning to her home near Liberty Street at about 4:45 p.m. when she was approached by a man who said “you look pretty” and asked her for “bubble gum” before he drew a gun and told her to give him her purse.
“Before I could react, he hit me with the gun,” Anderson said in an interview with The Enterprise. She said she fell on the ground with the cross-body purse and he attempted to pull it off of her.
“I didn’t want to give up,” Anderson said, but she “remembered the gun” and gave him her purse.
“I hated giving up,” she said.
Anderson said that she attempted to follow the man, and a neighbor called the police before she was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries from the pistol whip.
She said that a magazine from the gun, which was dropped at the scene, turned out to be a pellet gun magazine.
“I have not left the house without pepper spray,” Anderson said. “I don’t like going to and from my car anymore.” She said she doesn’t have peace of mind anywhere because the incident happened in “broad daylight.”
The Maryland State Police is currently investigating the robbery, and declined to comment on the matter.
“I don’t even care if he goes to jail, I just want to have a conversation with the person who attacked me,” Anderson said.
