A Leonardtown man who failed to appear to a court date in December of 2016 was arrested on Saturday after an extensive investigation by the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Charles Edwin Compton Jr., 32, allegedly lied to police when attempting to locate him, according to court documents, allegedly identifying himself as “Robert Walter Lada” and telling police that he was Compton’s brother, and that Compton was living in the Greenbriar community off Hermanville Road.
Court papers allege that as Compton was arrested last weekend, he began to resist “by pulling both arms away from officers and then attempting to flee on foot.”
Compton was released on bond in October of 2016 when he was charged for a shoplifting theft case where he was allegedly found with drugs and paraphernalia, but failed to appear to his court date, according to court filings. At that time, he was also charged in Charles County for allegedly giving a false name to police and driving with a suspended license, among other traffic charges, in June of 2016. He allegedly failed to appear to those court dates as well.
Since those cases, “this is the first we’ve seen of Mr. Compton,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said at Compton’s bond review on Monday afternoon.
“I don’t think, based on these most recent allegations, that he would be likely to appear,” Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said at the hearing.
Max Frizalone, a public defender representing Compton for bond, said that Compton had needed to leave Southern Maryland because he was struggling with substance abuse.
Compton had gone to Florida in order “to detox,” according to Frizalone.
“I’m just trying to get things straight,” Compton said in court. He asked to be released to take care of his daughter.
“I do not think that Mr. Compton will voluntarily appear in court,” Chesser said. “I am finding that he is unlikely to appear.”
Compton is being held without bond at the detention center, and has separate court dates this fall for his three cases.
