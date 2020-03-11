Masked suspects stole several weapons from a popular Callaway gas station and liquor store Thursday night, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in a release on Friday, and federal agents are offering a hefty reward for information.
Two male suspects brandished guns at Bob’s Sunoco, the Piney Point Road gas station that also houses “The Beer Cave” and a selection of firearms, shortly after 8 p.m. on March 5 and proceeded to take several firearms from a display case at the store, fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office release.
“Several firearms were taken, but [the Criminal Investigations Division] is not releasing that information” on the number of weapons taken, sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said Tuesday morning, adding that no arrests had been made.
“They fled out the front door, but we don’t know if they left in a vehicle,” she said. “Our detectives are still reviewing surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.”
No injuries were reported from the robbery, the release says.
Asked if the men were believed to be the same suspects from two prior robberies at a liquor store and a sushi restaurant in Lexington Park, Yingling said the investigation is “still wide open,” and “all possibilities are open,” though there was no indication of the men being the same suspects.
A woman answering the phone for the Piney Point store said employees were instructed not to comment on the situation. The shop’s gun counter was temporarily closed for a day, according to a social media posting by the store’s owners.
As stealing a firearm is a federal crime, the sheriff’s office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to seek information on the suspects, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996. Those with information can also contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information, which can be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Twitter: @DanEntNews