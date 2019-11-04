The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting incident where two gunshots were exchanged on Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park on Oct. 26.
A preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles arrived in the neighborhood at approximately 4:30 a.m., and several occupants of one vehicle fled the scene before two gunshots were exchanged, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8161, or by email at Max.Schell@stmarysmd.com.