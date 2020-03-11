Police seek liquor theft suspect

Pregnant woman allegedly robbed of $1
A Great Mills man is now in custody following allegations that he and two codefendants robbed a pregnant woman in Callaway two weeks ago.
Arrested on a warrant for the Feb. 29 incident, Jimmy Williams, 32, was ordered to be held in the detention center last Friday on charging papers accusing him and two others of walking onto the woman’s property and kicking her in the stomach after she told the group she was pregnant.
A female suspect, who is identified in charging papers but not charged, allegedly “told one of the male suspects to break [her] hand in order to take the dollar she had in her hand,” and all of the suspects were identified on video surveillance.
Williams was charged with robbery and committing a crime of violence on a pregnant person, as well as assault, theft and conspiracy misdemeanors.
Calls from jail lead to additional charges
Alleged phone calls made by a man currently incarcerated at the county detention center following an alleged standoff on Feb. 28 with police in Valley Lee where he allegedly threatened to shoot officers and detonate grenades have led to additional charges for Jamel Tiant Mitchell, 36, of Avenue.
Charging documents accuse Mitchell of calling a woman he allegedly assaulted during the previous incident “nonstop” for a period since his arrest, with 13 calls being associated with him prior to his bail review on Monday, and 13 more after his bail review, where he was ordered again to have no contact with the woman on top of the protective order already filed.
The woman had allegedly told Mitchell to stop calling her multiple times.
Mitchell was charged with 12 misdemeanor charges in this case.
Woman accused of charging on former roommate’s card
A former county resident now living in Sacramento, Calif., was charged with several theft offenses alleging she charged her Lexington Park roommate’s credit card several times on food delivery services.
Charging papers accuse Hailey Weasonforth, 28, of purchasing a total of $1,582.36 with her former roommate’s card, with most of the transactions being linked to food delivery services Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates, in areas including Lexington Park, Nashville, Tenn., Flagstaff, Ariz., and Sacramento, as well as a $844 charge on an online store which sells prosthetic genitalia.
Weasonforth was charged with a theft scheme over $1,500, charging another’s credit card and fraudulent identity theft.
