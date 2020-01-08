Man charged with armed robbery following dispute
A Great Mills man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges that accuse him of taking a bag from a man during a dispute in which he brandished a knife.
Police detained Anthony T. Adams, 35, near Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, charging documents filed by Trooper Douglas G. Buckalew say, and Adams said he had seen a man and a woman in an argument on a trail and broke up the confrontation.
The woman told police a man had “snatched” her cellphone and ran, the documents say. The documents say the man told police Adams had “approached him, grabbed his bag that was around his neck containing $61” as well as other personal items, while displaying a knife.
Police located the bag on Adams’ person, and Adams said he had found it on the trail and told the man “he could have the bag back when he returned [the woman’s] phone,” the documents say. A phone was not found on the trail, and the man “was also not in possession of the phone [the woman] and Adams claimed he had taken from [the woman],” the documents say.
Adams was arrested and charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft. He is being held at the detention center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Leonardtown man faces charge of allegedly assaulting woman
Police responding to a domestic assault in Leonardtown on Thursday made contact with a woman who charging documents describe as “sitting in her vehicle and crying hysterically,” who said that James A. Winters II, 40, had grabbed her throat and shut the residence’s door on her foot earlier that day, and had caused bruising by grabbing her arms tightly the day before, charging documents say.
Winters was charged with second-degree assault and is currently held at the detention center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Waldorf man accused of possessing loaded gun in car
A 22-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with possessing a loaded handgun in his vehicle late last Thursday.
Charging documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Derek Harper say he pulled over Bri’on D. Burton for speeding and smelled a faint odor of marijuana, and Burton said he had not smoked and noted there was a handgun in the vehicle.
The documents allege that the 9 mm handgun, which Burton said was for protection and was registered to him, was “easily in reach of Burton from his seated position.”
Burton allegedly told police he had the handgun in the vehicle “so it would not be in the house where his sister and her child lived.” He was released the following day.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option for crimes
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON