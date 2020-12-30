A St. Mary’s deputy earlier this week shot a theft suspect who had assaulted him with a large knife, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were investigating an alleged theft at Big Lots in Lexington Park, where police say the male suspect had brandished an “edged weapon” and assaulted the deputy. The deputy then shot the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
At the scene of the shooting, police had taped off the store as well as a portion of the parking lot and the loading dock behind the store.
Both the suspect and the lawman were flown out to area trauma centers about 30 minutes after the incident, and both are in stable condition, according to police. The deputy was released from the hospital and “is on paid administrative leave in accordance with agency policy,” a spokesperson said.
