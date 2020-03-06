Masked suspects stole several weapons from a popular Callaway gas station and liquor store last night, the St. Mary's sheriff's office said in a release on Friday, and federal agents are offering a hefty reward for information.
Two male suspects brandished guns at Bob's Sunoco, also known as The Beer Cave, shortly after 8 p.m. on March 5 and proceeded to take several firearms from a display case at the store, fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff's office release.
No injuries were reported from the robbery, the release says.
The sheriff's office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to seek information on the suspects, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996. Those with information can also contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information, which can be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.