The state’s attorney’s office’s June trip to Ocean City is in question, as well as a proposed bonus to an administrative assistant, in an investigation into the office by St. Mary’s County officials.
The Maryland State Bar Association and Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association conferences, which were to be held in mid-June, were canceled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but several members of the state’s attorney’s office traveled to Ocean City those weeks, and were reimbursed a total of $11,567.36 by the county, records obtained by Southern Maryland News from a public information request show.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said over the phone on Wednesday that after the conferences were officially canceled, the trip went on for in-service training, and his office had been notified by county officials that replacing the trip with in-service training was approved prior to cutting the reimbursement checks.
In an exchange a week prior to the trip, county finance officer Jeanett Cudmore was told by state’s attorney’s office manager Dena Womack the conferences were still on, county attorney David Weiskopf, who called back a reporter on behalf of Cudmore, said this week.
When asked by Southern Maryland News when the state’s attorney’s office had informed county officials the trip was for staff development and not for the conferences, Weiskopf said it was on Oct. 8 — months after the trip, and after the late September resignations of prosecutors Jaymi Sterling and Gina Fioravanti, as well as Fritz’s paralegal, Barbera Rivera, who alleged they resigned due to “financial irregularities,” “unfair practices” and “nasty behavior” by Fritz and other office staff.
When asked about Fritz’s statement that county officials had approved the in-service training in Ocean City prior to the trip, Weiskopf said he had “no idea” if that was true.
“I can look into it,” he said.
Fritz also said Sterling had “set up that whole thing about the conference,” but did not attend the alleged training sessions.
In a statement emailed to Southern Maryland News last week, Rivera, the paralegal, mentioned a proposed $25,000 bonus for an administrative assistant, which Fritz said he had proposed, but was denied by county commissioners earlier this year. She said other office workers, including herself, had increased caseloads over the years, but had not received bonuses.
Fritz said the bonus was to be paid through Project Graduation funds to pay an employee for extra hours related to work on the Project Graduation program, which was canceled this year, as the attorney who normally handles the program had been experiencing a backlog of cases due to COVID-19 court closures.
When asked why commissioners did not approve the $25,000 request during their executive session, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said “Project Grad funds are not used for salaries,” therefore it would “not have been a suitable use.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said the request “didn’t make much sense,” which is why it was “shot down.”
The denial of the raise was “discussed in executive session,” Commissioner John O’Connor said in a phone call earlier this month.
Rivera, who had worked at the office for 21 years, said she had worked with Sterling, who was then Fritz’s chief of staff and deputy, to file a complaint against the office assistant, who had allegedly posted an “inappropriate and intimidating” image online “addressed to [Rivera] and another coworker.”
Fritz said Sterling had filed the grievances “behind my back,” in violation of the county’s employee manual, which states the department head must be notified, leading to her demotion from deputy state’s attorney.
“I think Ms. Sterling is trying to save face because she got demoted,” Fritz said.
Weiskopf, the county attorney, said the matters related to the state’s attorney’s office are under an “active” and “ongoing” investigation by the county.
When asked about any investigations into St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office, Michael Ricci, a spokesperson for Sterling’s stepfather, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), referred to the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the Office of the State Prosecutor. The attorney general’s office also referred a reporter to the state prosecutor’s office.
Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said in a phone call earlier this month, “As transparent as I like to be,” he could not confirm or deny any investigation into the St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office, but if an investigation was completed, the public would be notified.
“I welcome any investigation,” Fritz said, saying he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.
Colvin told Southern Maryland News this week the state’s attorney’s office “does not fall under their authority” so they “can’t do much.” He claimed the department of human resources would be responsible for looking into any potential whistleblower complaints.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) confirmed the allegations were being investigated, but said commissioners were advised by their attorneys “to stay out of it,” and declined an opportunity to comment further, as did Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R).
Sterling, who alleged she was demoted by Fritz after reporting “financial irregularities” in the office to authorities, was sworn in last week as an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County.
She will be prosecuting felony matters and acting as a liaison to the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s fatal overdose investigators, according to a release from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, following her work in St. Mary’s on prosecuting fatal overdose cases.
Sterling “is not necessarily as sweet as she seems,” Fritz said on Wednesday, adding that the situation likely has to do with politics.
“As soon as I told her I was running for office [in 2022], they walked out and threw a match in the door,” he said, also pointing to alleged pay raises Sterling had received without his knowledge, which he discovered after she was demoted.
