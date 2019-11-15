A Mechanicsville man who is accused of raping and assaulting a woman, and threatening to "cut her face up," will stand trial starting Monday.
Trevis Lemar Butler, 38, was accused in 2018 of a series of attacks on the woman, and of following the woman to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital where she was to undergo a forensic investigation. Charing papers allege that surveillance video from the hospital shows Butler running to the woman's vehicle and "engag[ing] in an altercation," and that “the victim did not go into the hospital, fearing the defendant might try to kill her.”
The previous week, charging papers allege, Butler allegedly burned the woman's thigh with a lit cigarette when she refused to have sex with him at her home, and days later, on Sept. 30, 2018, Butler allegedly struck her on the head, choked her, threatened to “cut her face up so bad she would never take another selfie,” then continued to rape her while beating her head, and struck her with an empty wine bottle.
Butler then allegedly refused to let her seek medical help and warned her “if she called the police, he was going to come back and shoot her, or hurt one of her children," charging documents say.
On Friday morning's docket call hearing for Butler's case, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Buffy Giddens noted that a plea offer was made, which was rejected by Butler.
Giddens estimated that it would take "a day and a half" to present the case, with two to five witnesses testifying and a six-minute video. Butler's attorney, Robin Ficker, estimated a total of three hours to present evidence next week.
Butler is also facing three additional cases, including one which alleges he recorded the woman at a private residence. On Friday, he said that he would seek a public defender for that case.