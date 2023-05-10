A Calvert County man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a St. Mary’s County woman.
St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) announced last week that Jamar Daron Moss, 42, of Calvert County, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree rape that occurred on Nov. 8, 2021.
During the sentencing hearing held on May 5, the victim addressed the court and expressed that while this was a traumatic event for her, she found solace in knowing that by coming forward she has protected other members of the community from being victimized by the defendant, according to the state’s attorney’s office release.
Moss, who has addresses in Huntingtown and Lusby according to the state courts website, was convicted of first- and second-degree rape but had been found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder during a trial last September.
Following the sentencing hearing, Sterling commended the woman for her bravery and thanked her “for reporting this heinous crime and enduring the entire trial process to obtain justice for herself and her community,” according to the release.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Sowls advocated for a life sentence on behalf of the victim and citizens of St. Mary’s County.
Sterling acknowledged John Stackhouse and Daniel White, who tried the matter before a jury in September 2022, and the Maryland State Police for the successful investigation of the case.
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the trial and sentencing.
Wisconsin man found guilty of sex offense of a child
The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney office also announced last week that a jury convicted Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wis., of three counts of felony sexual offense of a child stemming from events that occurred Oct. 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s County.
Following the announcement of the verdict, Sterling said, “This terrible event is the epitome of vile and depraved behavior. No child should ever be subjected to sexual abuse. I hope this conviction provides a degree of relief for the victim and those affected by Mr. Dunbar’s unforgivable actions. I thank the members of the jury for their time and attention during this trial.”
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, prosecuted the case.
Dunbar was represented by attorney Bradley Warby.
Dunbar has a pending warrant out of Colorado for a separate sexual offense involving another minor child.
Stanalonis also presided over the case. The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date had not been set as of press time.