Remembering Jaelynn Willey

Sheriff’s office clarifies rules for gatherings of 10 or more people
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently clarified its role in enforcing social distancing rules following the governor’s recent order banning social gatherings larger than 10 people.
Guidance from the Maryland attorney general’s office notes that the rule applies to private residences, and a citizen who hosts a gathering over more than 10 people can be found criminally responsible, the release says.
Also, many local parks are not closed, however, many facilities are closed and gatherings of at least 10 in parks are still prohibited.
“A game of touch football or a basketball game involving more than 10 people would violate the law,” the release says. “Hiking in the park with your spouse, or fishing in a park with your child would not be a violation of the law at this time.”
Man allegedly ripped IV out of child’s arm at hospital in D.C.
A Lusby man was issued a criminal summons Monday on allegations he took an IV out of his hospitalized child’s arm in an attempt to get the boy to a Washington hospital.
Daniel Scott Thurman is facing reckless endangerment charges alleging he had become irate with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital staff last week after X-rays of the boy’s broken bones had been completed, and “forcibly removed” the IV from the boys arm, walking him out with a dangling broken arm as hospital security unsuccessfully attempted to stop them, charging papers say.
Thurman and the boy were later stopped at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road on the way to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C., and the boy was taken back to the Leonardtown hospital with his mother, the documents say.
Thurman was charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor and second-degree assault.
Botched marijuana sale leads to robbery arrest at apartment
Police arrested a Mechanicsville man who is accused of being involved in a robbery during the course of a sale of about $5 of marijuana on Saturday.
Leroy Neal was jailed Saturday and later released on robbery charges alleging he participated in an assault on a man who was trying to purchase an unknown amount of marijuana for $5 in Neal’s apartment off Great Mills Road.
Charging papers allege a man had gone to the apartment and was counting loose change to purchase marijuana from two men, one of whom became irate and allegedly took $3 from the man and other personal effects from his book bag, also striking the man.
After realizing his hand had been cut from striking the man, he allegedly ordered Neal to attack him, and Neal allegedly charged at him and struck him in the face.
Neal was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft.
Agency posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333.
They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts.
