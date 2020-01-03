Remembering Nolan

Man accused of destroying property, resisting arrest
A Lexington Park man was jailed Wednesday on charges alleging that he destroyed property at a local residence and resisted arrest.
Charging documents accuse Tykane S. Briscoe, 24, of being involved in a disturbance at a residence to which he was invited, allegedly yelling and screaming and at one point, picking up a baseball bat. The documents say witnesses described to police that at one point during the dispute, Briscoe kicked in the door to the residence when he was asked to leave, which caused damage to the door.
The documents say when Briscoe was arrested, he pulled away from the grasp of officers and refused to be seated, continuing to shout at his mother who was nearby.
Briscoe was ordered to be held pending a bond review Monday.
Fingerprinting allegedly leads to false name charge
A Park Hall man is facing criminal charges after a traffic stop where he allegedly provided a false name to officers and was found to not have a license after being fingerprinted, charging papers say.
Charging papers allege that Gerardo O. Hernandez, 33, initially told police he did not have any identification, and that his name was Antonio Hernandez Alvarado, after being pulled over for not having proper license plate illumination late Tuesday night. After being arrested, Hernandez was fingerprinted at the detention center, charging documents say, and was revealed to be Gerardo Hernandez, which he later allegedly admitted he lied about. The documents also say that his license had been suspended since 2012.
Hernandez was held in the detention center pending a bond review on Monday.
Lexington Park man accused of domestic assault of woman
A Lexington Park man was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence on Wednesday, on charging papers alleging he struck her and accidentally cut himself with a knife.
Ricky L. Mackall, 36, was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly getting into an altercation where he grabbed his girlfriend by her “hair and maybe her neck,” broke a television and a fan, and struck her in the face, charging documents say. A witness later stated that the woman was later “stabbing the counter” while doing dishes when Mackall grabbed the knife and cut himself, charging papers say, and the witness also told police Mackall had thrown the woman into a wall and held her in a headlock before police were called.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts. Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option for crimes
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
