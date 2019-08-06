St. Mary’s Crime Solvers, a nonprofit organization run by volunteers who assist the sheriff’s office, has so far received $9,450 in donations to reward anyone with information or a resolution in a recent animal cruelty case.
“We are grateful to our community partners who have pulled their financial resources together to help our office investigate this abhorrent case,” Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.
Two decapitated dogs were found in Mechanicsville on July 14, and the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is still looking for the culprit.
Police responded at 10:04 a.m. that day to the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road off New Market Turner Road after a neighbor reported finding the bodies of the headless male black Labrador retrievers, each weighing more than 80 pounds, lying in a nearby wooded area.
Joy Wilson, St. Mary’s supervisor of animal control, said she’s seen something like this “in other jurisdictions I’ve worked in, but not here.”
The sheriff’s office said animal control determined the dogs had been discarded within the last 48 hours of when they were found July 14.
“It’s hard to say what the sequence was because when they were found, they were already in an advanced state of decomposition,” Babcock said. He added that there was not a lot of blood, and it is unlikely the dogs were killed in the same place they were found. The heads of the dogs could not be located. The sheriff’s office still does not know to whom the dogs belonged, and the animals’ bodies have not yet been claimed.
The spokesperson said the dogs were checked for identification and scanned for microchips, but none were detected.
Police reported that a neighbor collected the animals’ remains to be cremated, but officers took them back and brought the bodies to a local veterinarian for an assessment before being transported to Virginia Tech for a necropsy.
Babcock said police cannot share information on the case yet, however, he noted the necropsy report contained “valuable information.
“Sheriff Tim Cameron adamantly wants this incident solved,” Babcock said. “The people of St. Mary’s County will not tolerate cruelty to animals. Hopefully, this reward money, which is unusually large, will lead to information that will bring justice for these two innocent dogs.”
The three-week investigation continues and police are hoping a nearly $9,500 reward will encourage the public to produce information.
A press release from the sheriff’s office stated donations for this specific investigation and in general can be sent to: St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Inc., P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Tips can be made anonymously by calling 301-475-3333 or by texting “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
“Somebody out there has to know something,” Babcock said. “Two dogs just don’t disappear off the face of the earth.
