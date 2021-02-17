Timothy "Timmy" Ridgell, a former president of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department who owned a trophy shop in Lexington Park and ran for a county commissioner seat, died this week, the fire department announced Monday.
Ridgell, 63, of St. Inigoes most recently ran as a Democrat in the 1st District in 2018, when he was defeated by current Commissioner Eric Colvin (R).
"He and his wife [Bonnie Ridgell] cared a lot about the community," Colvin said on Wednesday, remembering the 2018 campaign.
"Getting to know Timmy on the campaign trail was, really a lot of fun," he said. "It was a lot of fun to get to know him, to talk to him during a campaign event."
Ridgell began volunteering at the fire department in Ridge starting in 1973, and served as president there from 2010 to 2013, and continued to serve on the board of directors.
He also co-owned Chesapeake Trophy, a small awards business off Great Mills Road, with his wife since 2002.